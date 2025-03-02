Power, gas outages disrupt Iftar in Karachi

KARACHI – Power and gas outages during Iftar in various areas have caused difficulties for citizens, prompting the commissioner system to take action.

The commissioner’s office has sent letters to the CEO of K-Electric and the MD of Sui Gas Company, urging uninterrupted electricity and gas supply during Iftar and Sehri.

Several areas in Karachi, including Liaquatabad B Area, Liaquatabad No. 4, Federal Capital Area, and North Nazimabad, faced gas outages at Iftar time.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Sui Southern Gas denied the claims, stating that gas supply remains normal in 95% of areas, with complaints reported from only 5% of the city.