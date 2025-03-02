Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final Teams And Matches Confirmed

DUBAI – The four teams advancing to the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have been confirmed: India, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand. India secured their spot by defeating New Zealand in the final group match.

The semi-finals will be held in Dubai and Lahore.

On March 4, India will face Australia in Dubai, while South Africa will take on New Zealand on March 5 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The final will be played on March 9 between the two winning teams. If India qualifies, the final will take place in Dubai.

