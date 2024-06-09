Bumrah and Shadab’s participation doubtful in high-stakes T20 clash

NEW YORK - As the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan approaches, both teams are facing significant fitness concerns with key players. The match is set to begin today at 7:30 pm (PST) at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan are both in doubt for the crucial game. According to media reports, Jasprit Bumrah experienced foot pain during a practice session in the nets. The Indian team management has confirmed that Bumrah will need to pass a fitness test before he can participate in the match. Bumrah's availability is critical for India, given his status as one of the world's leading fast bowlers.

On the other side, Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan is also facing fitness issues, putting his participation in doubt. Shadab's role as both a bowler and a middle-order batsman makes him a valuable asset to the Pakistani team.

The match between India and Pakistan is always a high-stakes event, drawing millions of viewers from around the world. Both teams will be hoping for the best as they prepare for this highly anticipated clash.