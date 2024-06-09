Bumrah and Shadab’s participation doubtful in high-stakes T20 clash

NEW YORK - As the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan approaches, both teams are facing significant fitness concerns with key players. The match is set to begin today at 7:30 pm (PST) at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York.
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan are both in doubt for the crucial game. According to media reports, Jasprit Bumrah experienced foot pain during a practice session in the nets. The Indian team management has confirmed that Bumrah will need to pass a fitness test before he can participate in the match. Bumrah's availability is critical for India, given his status as one of the world's leading fast bowlers.
On the other side, Pakistan's all-rounder Shadab Khan is also facing fitness issues, putting his participation in doubt. Shadab's role as both a bowler and a middle-order batsman makes him a valuable asset to the Pakistani team.
The match between India and Pakistan is always a high-stakes event, drawing millions of viewers from around the world. Both teams will be hoping for the best as they prepare for this highly anticipated clash.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 9, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.