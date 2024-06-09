Search

Saudi Arabia expels 300,000 unregistered pilgrims ahead of Hajj

04:53 PM | 9 Jun, 2024
MAKKAH -  As the Hajj rituals are set to begin in Saudi Arabia on June 14, Saudi authorities have taken stringent measures against those attempting to perform Hajj without proper permits. Security forces have expelled approximately 300,000 unregistered pilgrims from Makkah.

According to international news sources, Saudi officials have emphasized the importance of meticulous planning and management to accommodate millions of pilgrims during Hajj. Last year, Makkah saw the arrival of 1.8 million pilgrims for the Hajj pilgrimage.

In recent days, the state news agency reported that 153,998 foreigners, who had entered Makkah on tourist visas instead of the mandatory Hajj visas, were expelled from the holy city. Additionally, Saudi authorities have arrested 171,587 residents who were not Makkah locals and did not possess the required Hajj permits.

This year's Hajj will commence on June 14, with Eid al-Adha to be celebrated on July 16.

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, is an obligatory act of worship for all able-bodied Muslims who can afford the journey. Due to the high cost and difficulty of obtaining official permits and travel packages, many individuals attempt to participate in Hajj through unofficial means.

To ensure smooth and efficient arrangements for the pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia allocates specific quotas to each country. Local authorities have reported that as of Saturday, 1.3 million pilgrims have already arrived in Makkah for this year's Hajj.

Saudi officials are committed to providing all necessary arrangements to ensure a safe and orderly pilgrimage for the millions of Muslims expected to undertake this sacred journey.

