02:59 PM | 24 Jun, 2020
Hafeez's second COVID-19 test comes back negative
LAHORE – Questions are being raised on the testing procedures by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been tested negative just a day after being declared as COVID-19 by the board.

In a tweet, Mohammad Hafeez shared a picture of his test results and confirmed that he and his family had tested negative upon approaching an external source.

https://twitter.com/MHafeez22/status/1275689746765840395

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf were tested positive for coronavirus.

