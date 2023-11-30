Search

Sports

Pakistan's Test squad leaves for Australia tour

Web Desk
11:14 AM | 30 Nov, 2023
Pakistan's Test squad leaves for Australia tour
Source: Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE – The players of the Test squad have left for an exciting Australia tour.

Men in Green embarked on tour as the first Test will start on December 14 in Perth.

Before the Test series, Pakistan will play Prime Minister's XI from December 6-9 at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Aussie batter Nathan McSweeney will lead the other side and the squad also includes Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, and other players.

The first Test of the national team will start from December 14 in Perth. The second test match will be played in Melbourne from December 26, while the third Test will be played in Sydney from January 03.

While, the second test match will be played in Melbourne from December 26, while the third Test will be played in Sydney from January 03.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood is leading Pakistani team for the first time in history. 

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test 

Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Adam Hallioake appointed Pakistan batting coach as team management for Australia tour announced

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

01:15 PM | 29 Nov, 2023

PSL 9: Muhammad Amir leaves Karachi Kings for Quetta Gladiators 

10:15 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Indian police arrest seven Kashmiri students for celebrating ...

08:31 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Adam Hallioake appointed Pakistan batting coach as team management ...

03:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Malik, Hameed upset top seeds, set up all-Pakistan showdown in ITF ...

01:18 PM | 21 Nov, 2023

Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appointed as Pakistan bowling coaches

10:58 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

Tajikistan beat Pakistan by 6-1 in FIFA World Cup qualifier round

Advertisement

Latest

02:10 PM | 30 Nov, 2023

Indian woman Anju, who travelled to Pakistan to marry love of her life, returns home

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 30 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th November, 2023

Forex

Rupee recovers marginally against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against US dollar as it appreciated in the open bank market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar moved up and was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.58 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase; Check today’s gold rates 30 November 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 November 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,420.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs200,380, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,275 and 18k gold rate hoveres around Rs163,950.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 218,600 PKR 2,675

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: