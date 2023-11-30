Pakistan's Test squad leaves for Australia tour

LAHORE – The players of the Test squad have left for an exciting Australia tour.

Men in Green embarked on tour as the first Test will start on December 14 in Perth.

Before the Test series, Pakistan will play Prime Minister's XI from December 6-9 at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Aussie batter Nathan McSweeney will lead the other side and the squad also includes Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nathan McAndrew, Todd Murphy, and other players.

The first Test of the national team will start from December 14 in Perth. The second test match will be played in Melbourne from December 26, while the third Test will be played in Sydney from January 03.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood is leading Pakistani team for the first time in history.

Pakistan Squad for Australia Test

Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.