Adam Hallioake appointed Pakistan batting coach as team management for Australia tour announced

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the Team Management for the upcoming tour to Australia for three-match Test series, which is scheduled to take place from December 2023 to January 2024.
England’s former all-rounder Adam Hollioake has been appointed batting coach while other team management includes Naveed Akram Cheema (Team manager), Mohammad Hafeez (Director – Pakistan men’s cricket team), Simon Grant Helmot (high performance coach), Umar Gul (fast bowling coach), Saeed Ajmal (spin bowling coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Mansoor Rana (assistant team manager), Shahid Aslam (assistant batting coach), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach/Trainer), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Talha Ejaz (team analyst), Lt Col (Rtd) Akhtar Hussain (security manager), Raza Rashid Kitchlew (media manager), Ammar Ahsan (videographer), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor) and Malang Ali (team masseur).
The Pakistan team will play their first Test match against Australia in Perth from 14 to 18 December, followed by a Test match in Melbourne, from 26 to 30 December. Sydney will host the last game of the tour from 3 to 7 January, 2024.
The squad is set to depart from Lahore on 30 November.
Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Pakistani rupee continue to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in Stock Market.
On Tuesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.1 for selling and 288.15 for buying purposes for customers.
Euro price moves down by Rs2 to 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling after increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759
|767
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.88
|42.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.37
|325.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold continues to move upward in local market amid surge in international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold saw increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $12 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola, and it hovers around two month high.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
