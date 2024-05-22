Asian Kabaddi Federation bans Indian team from international competitions

In a significant development, the Asian Kabaddi Federation has made the decision to prohibit the Indian Kabaddi team from taking part in upcoming international events. This ruling came during a pivotal online assembly of the Asian Kabaddi Federation.

Secretary of the Asian Kabaddi Federation, Sarwar Rana, clarified that this decision was prompted by the failure to empower the duly elected body of the Indian Kabaddi Federation. Despite repeated requests, the necessary authority was not conferred upon the elected representatives.

Rana emphasized that until the elected body receives the required authority, the Indian team will be unable to participate in any international events.

This decision implies that the Indian team will miss out on key competitions including the Indoor Asian Games, Beach Kabaddi World Cup, International Kabaddi Championship, and the World Cup.