Misbah-ul-Haq to lead Pakistan's charge in inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Pakistan's cricket legend Misbah-ul-Haq has been entrusted with the captaincy for the upcoming MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup, with the seasoned all-rounder Abdul Razzaq serving as vice-captain.

The squad also features the formidable presence of star cricketers Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Sami, making Pakistan a force to be reckoned with in this prestigious tournament. Jalaluddin has been appointed as the team's coach, while Azam Khan will assume the managerial responsibilities. Pakistan's roster for this eight-nation spectacle, slated to unfold in Karachi from September 19 to October 2, has been officially unveiled.

Ejaz Faquih, former Test cricketer and Chairman of the Selection Committee of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), proudly introduced the 18-member playing squad, along with three reserves, a coach, and a manager. Pakistan will kick off their title pursuit with an opening clash against the United States (USA) at the National Stadium on September 19. Among the other formidable competitors in the tournament are Australia, West Indies, Nepal, Hong Kong, Canada, and the UAE.

A total of 36 thrilling matches are scheduled across five different venues in Karachi. Pakistan's matches, including a semi-final and the grand finale, will be broadcast live on Geo Super. A media briefing for the tournament is scheduled for 12:30 noon on September 18, followed by the tournament's grand opening ceremony at Governor House Karachi later the same evening.

The opening round of the tournament will see four matches played on September 19, with all matches adhering to a 45-over per innings format. The culmination of this cricketing extravaganza will take place on October 2, 2023.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Misbah ul Haq, Muhammad Sami, Hassan Raza, Tariq Haroon, Khurram Ali Khan (wk), Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Rizwan Aslam, Kashif Sidqque, Muhammad Ilyas, Afzal Shah (w.k), Amjad Ali, Imran Ali, Tassawar Abbas, Adnan Raees, Junaid Khalil Nainitalwala. Reserves: Yasir Hameed, Haris Ayaz, Shehzad Malik.