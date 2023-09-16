Misbah-ul-Haq to lead Pakistan's charge in inaugural MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup

Pakistan's cricket legend Misbah-ul-Haq has been entrusted with the captaincy for the upcoming MCW Over 40s Cricket Global Cup, with the seasoned all-rounder Abdul Razzaq serving as vice-captain.
The squad also features the formidable presence of star cricketers Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Sami, making Pakistan a force to be reckoned with in this prestigious tournament. Jalaluddin has been appointed as the team's coach, while Azam Khan will assume the managerial responsibilities. Pakistan's roster for this eight-nation spectacle, slated to unfold in Karachi from September 19 to October 2, has been officially unveiled.
Ejaz Faquih, former Test cricketer and Chairman of the Selection Committee of the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), proudly introduced the 18-member playing squad, along with three reserves, a coach, and a manager. Pakistan will kick off their title pursuit with an opening clash against the United States (USA) at the National Stadium on September 19. Among the other formidable competitors in the tournament are Australia, West Indies, Nepal, Hong Kong, Canada, and the UAE.
A total of 36 thrilling matches are scheduled across five different venues in Karachi. Pakistan's matches, including a semi-final and the grand finale, will be broadcast live on Geo Super. A media briefing for the tournament is scheduled for 12:30 noon on September 18, followed by the tournament's grand opening ceremony at Governor House Karachi later the same evening.
The opening round of the tournament will see four matches played on September 19, with all matches adhering to a 45-over per innings format. The culmination of this cricketing extravaganza will take place on October 2, 2023.
PAKISTAN SQUAD: Shahid Afridi, Abdul Razzaq, Misbah ul Haq, Muhammad Sami, Hassan Raza, Tariq Haroon, Khurram Ali Khan (wk), Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Rizwan Aslam, Kashif Sidqque, Muhammad Ilyas, Afzal Shah (w.k), Amjad Ali, Imran Ali, Tassawar Abbas, Adnan Raees, Junaid Khalil Nainitalwala. Reserves: Yasir Hameed, Haris Ayaz, Shehzad Malik.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 16, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.7
|299.95
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.15
|79.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|795.46
|803.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.57
|42.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.21
|38.56
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|776.86
|784.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.2
|219.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.14
|336.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,480 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs200,015.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,530
