Important Update on Pakistani Passport Fees in the USA

Web Desk
08:53 PM | 22 May, 2024
Important Update on Pakistani Passport Fees in the USA

New Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) with Enhanced Security

The Government of Pakistan has introduced Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) with options for five and ten-year validity. These passports feature advanced security measures to prevent human trafficking and forgery. A valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), Computerized Registration Certificate (CRC), or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is required for MRP issuance. 

Delay in Passport Processing

If you’re planning to renew or apply for a Pakistani passport in the USA, please note that significant delays have arisen due to logistical and technical issues at the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports in Islamabad. 

Requirements for Passport Application

For Applicants 18 Years and Older:

  • Personal appearance of the applicant(s).
  • Original and photocopy of valid NICOP/CNIC.
  • Original and photocopy of the latest Pakistani passport.
  • For dual nationals: Original and photocopy of the foreign passport.
  • Original and photocopy of green card, valid visa, or work permit.
  • No Objection Certificate for government employees.
  • Married females must have their husband’s name on their CNIC/NICOP.

For Applicants Below 18 Years:

  • Personal appearance with both parents.
  • Original and photocopy of CRC/NICOP and Birth Certificate.
  • Original and photocopy of the latest Pakistani passport.
  • For dual nationals: Original and photocopy of the foreign passport.
  • Original and photocopy of green card or valid visa.
  • Original and photocopy of both parents’ CNIC/NICOP.

Fee Structure for New or Renewed Passports

Category  5 years validity  10 years validity
Regular $70 $98
Urgent  $150 $225


Passports are printed and dispatched from Pakistan, which may cause delays. Check passport status via the Online Tracking System.
Original receipt required for pickup. An authority letter and original receipt are needed if someone else is collecting the passport.
For the most up-to-date information and further details, visit the official website of the Consulate General of Pakistan in the USA.

