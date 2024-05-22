Important Update on Pakistani Passport Fees in the USA

The Government of Pakistan has introduced Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) with options for five and ten-year validity. These passports feature advanced security measures to prevent human trafficking and forgery. A valid Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), Computerized Registration Certificate (CRC), or National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is required for MRP issuance.
If you’re planning to renew or apply for a Pakistani passport in the USA, please note that significant delays have arisen due to logistical and technical issues at the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports in Islamabad.
Requirements for Passport Application
Fee Structure for New or Renewed Passports
|Category
|5 years validity
|10 years validity
|Regular
|$70
|$98
|Urgent
|$150
|$225
Passports are printed and dispatched from Pakistan, which may cause delays. Check passport status via the Online Tracking System.
Original receipt required for pickup. An authority letter and original receipt are needed if someone else is collecting the passport.
For the most up-to-date information and further details, visit the official website of the Consulate General of Pakistan in the USA.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
