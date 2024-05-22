Pakistan vs England: 1st T20 match canceled due to rain

The first match of the four-match T20 series between Pakistan and England has been canceled due to rain. Scheduled to take place at Headingley, the match was called off without a toss being held.

According to sources, the weather forecast had predicted a 75% chance of rain the day before the match, with 5.3% rainfall expected in the area. True to the forecast, heavy rain on the day of the match made it impossible for play to commence.

The remaining three matches of the series will proceed as scheduled. The second T20 match will be played on May 25 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, followed by the third match on May 28 in Cardiff, and the final match on May 30 at The Oval, London.

After the conclusion of the series, both teams will head to the USA and the West Indies for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.