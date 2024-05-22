Pakistan vs England: 1st T20 match canceled due to rain

The first match of the four-match T20 series between Pakistan and England has been canceled due to rain. Scheduled to take place at Headingley, the match was called off without a toss being held.
According to sources, the weather forecast had predicted a 75% chance of rain the day before the match, with 5.3% rainfall expected in the area. True to the forecast, heavy rain on the day of the match made it impossible for play to commence.
The remaining three matches of the series will proceed as scheduled. The second T20 match will be played on May 25 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, followed by the third match on May 28 in Cardiff, and the final match on May 30 at The Oval, London.
After the conclusion of the series, both teams will head to the USA and the West Indies for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
