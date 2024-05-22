Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to depart for UAE Tomorrow

Search

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will embark on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on May 23. This trip marks his first visit to the UAE since his election as Prime Minister.

According to the Foreign Office, Prime Minister Sharif will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes key Cabinet Ministers. The visit aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE, with a particular emphasis on enhancing trade and investment.

During his stay, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The discussions between the two leaders will focus on deepening the multifaceted relations between the two nations, which are rooted in a shared religious and cultural heritage.

In addition to his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed, Prime Minister Sharif is expected to engage with other prominent Emirati dignitaries, business leaders, and heads of financial institutions. These interactions are aimed at fostering economic collaboration and exploring new avenues for mutual investment.

The visit underscores the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and represents a critical step towards enhancing their strategic partnership. By bolstering economic ties and reinforcing diplomatic cooperation, both nations hope to achieve significant progress in their mutual interests.

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

