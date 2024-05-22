Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to depart for UAE Tomorrow

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will embark on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on May 23. This trip marks his first visit to the UAE since his election as Prime Minister.

According to the Foreign Office, Prime Minister Sharif will be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes key Cabinet Ministers. The visit aims to strengthen the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE, with a particular emphasis on enhancing trade and investment.

During his stay, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The discussions between the two leaders will focus on deepening the multifaceted relations between the two nations, which are rooted in a shared religious and cultural heritage.

In addition to his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed, Prime Minister Sharif is expected to engage with other prominent Emirati dignitaries, business leaders, and heads of financial institutions. These interactions are aimed at fostering economic collaboration and exploring new avenues for mutual investment.

The visit underscores the longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and represents a critical step towards enhancing their strategic partnership. By bolstering economic ties and reinforcing diplomatic cooperation, both nations hope to achieve significant progress in their mutual interests.