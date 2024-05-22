Search

Pakistan’s leading advertising and marketing company Synergy Group celebrates its Silver Jubilee Anniversary

11:36 PM | 22 May, 2024
KARACHI – Synergy Group, a leader in the integrated marketing communication (IMC) industry, celebrated its 25th Anniversary recently. 

Founded in 1999 by Ahmed Kapadia, Synergy Group began its journey with a clear mission of fostering a work culture where teamwork, experimentation, and knowledge-sharing are paramount. The Group’s 25th Anniversary was marked by celebrations of its achievements, collaborative culture, and continuous growth.

“Synergy Group's success over the years is a testament to our unflinching belief in the power of collaboration, innovation and limitless potential,” said Kapadia, Chairman of Synergy Group. 

“From our humble beginnings, we have always encouraged our team to dare to dream big, experiment, learn, and grow together. It is this spirit of unity, teamwork and the challenger mindset that has driven us to achieve remarkable milestones over the past 25 years.”

Understanding the challenges and the opportunities that the world of IMC offers in Pakistan, Synergy Group remained ahead of the curve and established brands and companies that are involved in BTL marketing, digital media, public relations, media buying, publications, and activation campaigns.

The Group now stands tall in the country, having established 12 companies and brands namely Synergy Advertising for advertising and communication solutions, Synite Digital for digital media solutions, Synchronize Media for media buying, Syntax Communications for public relations, Synergy Marketing for event and BTL marketing, Syntinel for data lab and analytics solutions, Syndicate – the Synergy Group’s Content Hub, and the not-for-profit Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust (LKMWT) which is aimed at helping the poor and the needy.

With four offices in Pakistan’s three main cities – Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, and nearly 300 employees at its disposal, Synergy Group has expanded its reach to all the regions of the country, catering to 75+ clients across a wide range of industries.

Synergy Group’s crowning moment came when it won its first international award at Abby Awards and was officially lauded with two Silver Awards at iCOM for the Asia Pacific region. In total, it has won more than 200 awards including 25 Awards at PDA, 11 Effie Awards (six of which came this year), two PAS Awards, 10 APNS Awards, 17 PAA Awards, and one win each at Dragons of Asia and Dragons of Pakistan.

Synergy Group remains committed to its core values of collaboration, innovation, and learning. With plans to expand its services and explore new markets, the Group is poised to continue its legacy of excellence and drive forward with the same passion and dedication that marked its inception.

