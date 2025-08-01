TECNO launches Spark Go 2 in Pakistan, specifications, price

LAHORE – TECNO has officially launched the Spark Go 2 in Pakistan, introducing the latest addition to its innovative smartphone lineup.

The Spark Go 2 is designed to provide a seamless combination of style, durability, and functionality, offering everyday users a reliable and feature-rich experience. With its modern design and smart performance upgrades, it’s an excellent choice for those seeking value without compromise.

Built Tough for Real Life

Engineered for everyday resilience, the Spark Go 2 features IP64 Dust and Water Resistance—ready to withstand splashes, rain, and dusty environments with ease. Its reinforced body also offers up to 1.5M Drop Resistance, making it ideal for users who need a smartphone that can keep up with real-world challenges. With Spark Go 2, durability comes built-in—so you can go further, worry-free.

Stay Connected — Even Without Signal

Spark Go 2 comes equipped with innovative FreeLink technology, enabling calls and messages via Bluetooth—without the need for a mobile network. With an outdoor range of up to 500 meters and 60 meters indoors, it ensures seamless connectivity in basements, remote areas, or locations with limited or no signal. Whether off the grid or deep underground, Spark Go 2 keeps communication within reach when it’s needed most.

Smart Tools for Everyday Convenience

Powered by TECNO’s ELLA AI, Spark Go 2 brings a suite of intelligent features designed to simplify everyday tasks. From real-time Face-to-Face Translation and AI Writing Assistance to AI Call Noise Reduction, the phone delivers practical innovation for daily use. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor adds secure, seamless access for added convenience.

Spark Go 2 also features an Infrared Remote Function, transforming the device into a universal remote for home appliances—bringing even more utility to users’ fingertips.

Immersive, Smooth Entertainment

Spark Go 2 delivers an elevated entertainment experience with a 6.67-inch HD+ display, offering vivid visuals and up to 120Hz Refresh Rate for ultra-smooth scrolling and streaming. Powered by 4.5G fast network support, it ensures seamless content consumption wherever you are. Even when the screen is wet, Wet Touch technology ensures the screen stays responsive—even when wet.

Moreover, Dual Stereo Speakers provide rich, immersive audio—enhancing everything from movies and games to video calls. On the camera front, a 13MP AI-powered main lens captures clear, bright shots, even in low light or backlit conditions. With smart features like ‘Smile to Shoot,’ the camera automatically snaps a photo when it detects a smiling face—making it easier than ever to capture moments that matter.

Reliable Performance All Day

Powered by a 5000mAh Large Battery and 15W Fast Charging, Spark Go 2 is built to keep up with even the busiest days. With 256GB of internal storage and 4+4GB Extended RAM, it delivers smooth multitasking and provides ample space for apps, photos, videos, and more — ensuring a consistently dependable experience.

Price & Availability

Spark Go 2 is now available in four eye-catching shades: Inky Black, Titanium Grey, Veil White, and Turquoise Green—offering a perfect match for every personality and style, at the price of PKR 23,999.

Customers can purchase the Spark Go 2 from their nearest smartphone market. The device is duly approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and supports all mobile networks across Pakistan, ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity. TECNO also offers a 12+1-month official warranty, providing added peace of mind with every purchase.