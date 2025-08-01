Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 01 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan registered significant drop, amid downward trend in the international bullion market.

According to data released by the Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,000 per tola, pushing the new rate to Rs353,000. The price of 10 grams of gold also saw a downward revision, now standing at Rs302,641.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price (Per Tola) Lahore Rs353,000 Karachi Rs353,000 Islamabad Rs353,000 Peshawar Rs353,000 Quetta Rs353,000

The decline follows a slight recovery in the local market a day earlier, when gold surged by Rs300 per tola and closed at Rs355,000.

Internationally, gold prices also experienced a decrease, with the rate dropping by $20 to reach $3,303 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also recorded changes. The rate for silver decreased to Rs3,900 per tola, showing a dip of Rs63 from the previous session.