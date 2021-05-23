Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 May 2021
08:48 AM | 23 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,500 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 93,020, at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 85,270 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 99,460 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Karachi
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Islamabad
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Peshawar
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Quetta
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Sialkot
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Attock
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Gujranwala
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Jehlum
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Multan
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Gujrat
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Nawabshah
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Chakwal
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Hyderabad
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Nowshehra
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Sargodha
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Faisalabad
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
|Mirpur
|PKR 108,500
|PKR 1,495
- Pakistan’s Covid tally crosses 900,000 with 3,084 new infections in ...09:13 AM | 23 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 May 202108:48 AM | 23 May, 2021
- Two-state solution only answer to Israel-Palestine conflict: Biden01:28 AM | 23 May, 2021
- Saudi Arabia allows pilgrims from Pakistan for Hajj 202112:03 AM | 23 May, 2021
- Pakistani soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists from ...11:08 PM | 22 May, 2021
Pakistan’s tallest young cricketer is hopeful of finding the 'right girl' (DP Exclusive)
09:18 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'seven rules' for daughter Suhana's future boyfriends10:14 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Why Shoaib Malik wants to cut off Shaista Lodhi’s tongue?10:34 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal blessed with baby boy06:05 PM | 22 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021