Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2022

08:50 AM | 24 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 130,800 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 112,100. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 102,758 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.119,899.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Karachi PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Islamabad PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Peshawar PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Quetta PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Sialkot PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Attock PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Gujranwala PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Jehlum PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Multan PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Bahawalpur PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Gujrat PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Nawabshah PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Chakwal PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Hyderabad PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Nowshehra PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Sargodha PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Faisalabad PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690
Mirpur PKR 130,800 PKR 1,690

