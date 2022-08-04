Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 August 2022

08:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 August 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 149,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 128,500. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 117,791 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 137,407.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Karachi PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Islamabad PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Peshawar PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Quetta PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Sialkot PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Attock PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Gujranwala PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Jehlum PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Multan PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Bahawalpur PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Gujrat PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Nawabshah PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Chakwal PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Hyderabad PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Nowshehra PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Sargodha PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Faisalabad PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699
Mirpur PKR 149,900 PKR 1,699

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 August 2022
08:23 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 August 2022
08:14 AM | 2 Aug, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:25 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 August 2022
08:16 AM | 1 Aug, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 July 2022
08:53 AM | 31 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 July 2022
08:21 AM | 30 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Actor Sophia Mirza stabbed ex-husband with intention to kill, plotted theft
11:31 PM | 3 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr