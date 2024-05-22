Search

Pakistan

Karachi intermediate board announces revised exam schedule

11:26 PM | 22 May, 2024
Sindh intermediate exams

The Karachi Intermediate Education Board has announced a significant adjustment to the schedule of Intermediate exams, set to commence from June 1st. This decision comes in response to directives from the Minister of Universities and Boards, reflecting a proactive approach to address prevailing weather conditions.

In light of the hot weather conditions currently prevailing, the postponed matriculation examinations will now resume from May 28th, marking a necessary adjustment to ensure the well-being of students. To accommodate these changes, 21 high secondary schools have been identified as examination centers, where both matric and intermediate exams are slated to take place.

Recognizing the logistical challenges posed by the simultaneous conduct of exams at these centers, the Karachi Intermediate Education Board has taken the prudent step of deferring the annual exams for Part I and Part II of intermediate classes. This decision reflects a commitment to maintaining the integrity and fairness of the examination process.

Under the revised schedule, the examination sessions for candidates in various groups, including Science Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, General Science, and Home Economics, will commence from June 1st. This adjustment ensures that candidates appearing for Fresh, Improvement of Grade, TPE (12 Papers), Additional Subject, Short Subject, and Special Chance exams are also duly accommodated.

By implementing these measures, the Karachi Intermediate Education Board aims to uphold the standards of academic excellence while prioritizing the welfare of students amidst challenging circumstances.

