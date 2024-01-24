Man electrocuted while hanging election poster on pole

LAHORE - A man, believed to be a political worker, died after being electrocuted while hanging a banner on an electric pole in preparations of 2024 General Elections, scheduled to take place on February 8.

A social media user shared a graphic video of the incident, showing the body of the victim hanging upside down on the pole.

Rescue officials and locals can be seen discussing the ways to bring the body down.

In Pakistan, people hang posters, banners and panaflexes on poles, trees as part of their election campaigns.