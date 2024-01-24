Saudi Arabia 'opens first liquor store in Riyadh'

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia is set to open its first alcohol-serving store, specifically designed for non-Muslim diplomats, according to several leading media outlets.

The store is slated to open in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, and will implement a registration process through a dedicated app. Customers will be required to obtain approval from the foreign ministry and adhere to monthly consumption limits, reports in Reuters, Bloomberg and CNBC said.

Situated in Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, it remains uncertain whether the store will also cater to non-Muslim expatriates.

However, it has not been officially confirmed by the Saudi government.

This initiative seemingly aligns with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to modernise Saudi Arabia's image, moving away from the ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam that shapes its laws.

Recent liberalization measures include easing restrictions on women, such as lifting the ban on driving.

Although Saudi law strictly prohibits alcohol, there exists a black market, and authorities often overlook home brewing and alcohol consumption in foreigner-populated compounds.

Riyadh has witnessed the emergence of bars offering non-alcoholic cocktails.

The country's de-facto ruler and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, aims to attract foreign tourism and substantial investments as part of the Vision 2030 plan, steering the country away from dependence on oil.