Elections 2024: PTI holds first-ever live TikTok rally in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has kicked off the election campaign in the absence of Imran Khan and opted for an unconventional mode to engage voters ahead of February 8 polls.

After holding its first-ever virtual political rallies, Imran Khan's PTI has organised another online rally today, and this time on TikTok - the famous short video sharing platform which is used by over 48 million people in Pakistan.

PTI urged the followers to attend the live TikTok rally to create history once again.

🔴 LIVE | Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s First Ever TikTok Jalse https://t.co/wIGvQjRe8R — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 24, 2024

PTI earlier organised two virtual Jalsas that were streamed on social platforms and streaming sites and was attended by thousands of party followers, despite internet disruptions.

Interestingly, PTI online rallies featured AI-generated speeches from Imran Khan, who remains in jail since August last year.

However, it is unclear how the TikTok rally will proceed, as TikTok live is no functional in Pakistan.

The party has also claimed in the past that authorities deliberately throttled the internet to make access to the rally difficult.