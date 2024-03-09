Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Live Streaming

Karachi Kings are all set to lock horns with rival Lahore Qalandars in crucial match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine today on Saturday at the National Bank Stadium.
Both teams saw a murky campaign in ongoing Pakistan Super League with defending Champions Qalandars managed to win one game out of eight fixtures.
Kings stand at second last position on the table with a total of six points. Shan Masood's men so far won 3 games out of 8 matches, currently holding the 5th position on table with a total of 6 points.
Both sides faced each other in this season and Karachi outclassed Lahore in a thrilling game at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
The game between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.
|Platforms
|Android
|iOS
|Tamasha
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|Snack Video
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|tapmad
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|myco
|Live Streaming Link
|Live Streaming Link
|Platforms
|Link
|Tamasha (free)
|Live Streaming Link
|Tamasha (paid)
|Live Streaming Link
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
