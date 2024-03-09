Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Live Streaming

Search

12:32 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
Karachi Kings are all set to lock horns with rival Lahore Qalandars in crucial match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine today on Saturday at the National Bank Stadium.  

Both teams saw a murky campaign in ongoing Pakistan Super League with defending Champions Qalandars managed to win one game out of eight fixtures. 

Kings stand at second last position on the table with a total of six points. Shan Masood's men so far won 3 games out of 8 matches, currently holding the 5th position on table with a total of 6 points.

Both sides faced each other in this season and Karachi outclassed Lahore in a thrilling game at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

The game between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Platforms Android iOS
Tamasha  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
Snack Video  Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
tapmad Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link
myco Live Streaming Link Live Streaming Link

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars live Stream on Web

Platforms Link
Tamasha (free) Live Streaming Link
Tamasha (paid) Live Streaming Link

