Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of KP from Sunday

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms in parts of country's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 10.

in its latest advisory, Met Office said a westerly wave is approaching western regions today and likely to move others parts over the weekend.

Peshawar Rain update

On Saturday, it will be cold and dry weather in KP regions including provincial capital Peshawar. On Marh 10 (Sunday), rain-wind, and thunderstorm is expected in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram.

Peshawar temperature today

The temperature of KP was recorded at 23°C, while the mercury is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 20 percent in the city. Winds blew at 8km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 86, which is Moderate. PM2.5 concentration in Peshawar is currently 5.8 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Cold and partly cloudy is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind thunderstorm is likely to occur in West/Southwest Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Kalam -10, Leh -09, Gupis -03, Hunza -02, Bagrote and Malam Jabba -01.