Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of KP from Sunday

01:22 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of KP from Sunday
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms in parts of country's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 10.

in its latest advisory, Met Office said a westerly wave is approaching western regions today and likely to move others parts over the weekend.

Peshawar Rain update

On Saturday, it will be cold and dry weather in KP regions including provincial capital Peshawar. On Marh 10 (Sunday), rain-wind, and thunderstorm is expected in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram.

Peshawar temperature today

The temperature of KP was recorded at 23°C, while the mercury is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 20 percent in the city. Winds blew at 8km/h.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 86, which is Moderate. PM2.5 concentration in Peshawar is currently 5.8 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Cold and partly cloudy is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind thunderstorm is likely to occur in West/Southwest Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Kalam -10, Leh -09, Gupis -03, Hunza -02, Bagrote and Malam Jabba -01.

Punjab cities on high alert as heavy rains expected from March 11

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 Marc 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

