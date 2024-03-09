Peshawar Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash parts of KP from Sunday

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms in parts of country's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 10.
in its latest advisory, Met Office said a westerly wave is approaching western regions today and likely to move others parts over the weekend.
On Saturday, it will be cold and dry weather in KP regions including provincial capital Peshawar. On Marh 10 (Sunday), rain-wind, and thunderstorm is expected in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram.
The temperature of KP was recorded at 23°C, while the mercury is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 20 percent in the city. Winds blew at 8km/h.
Peshawar Air Quality
Peshawar's air quality was recorded at 86, which is Moderate. PM2.5 concentration in Peshawar is currently 5.8 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value
Pakistan's Weather Outlook
Cold and partly cloudy is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind thunderstorm is likely to occur in West/Southwest Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)
Kalam -10, Leh -09, Gupis -03, Hunza -02, Bagrote and Malam Jabba -01.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
