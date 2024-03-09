Honda City expected new price in Pakistan as GST increased to 25%

ISLAMABAD – The newly formed federal government has notified the increase in general sales tax on cars valuing above Rs4 million or with engine capacity above 1400cc.
It is anticipated the auto manufacturers in Pakistan, including Honda, would revise the prices of their vehicles in line with the seven percent increase in GST. The government has jacked up the GST from 18% to 25% in order to boost revenue collection.
Honda City is one of the top choices for car lovers owing to its elegant looks, smooth driving, sagacious cabin and powerful engine.
The variants of Honda City available in Pakistan, including Honda City 1.2 MT, Honda City 1.2 CVT, Honda City 1.5LS CVT, Aspire 1.5LAS MT and Aspire 1.5LAS CVT.
|Honda City 1.2 MT
|Rs4,799,000
|Honda City 1.2 CVT
|Rs4,929,000
|Honda City 1.5LS CVT
|Rs5,549,000
|Aspire 1.5LAS MT
|Rs5,759,000
|Aspire 1.5LAS CVT
|Rs5,979,000
As per the set practice, the carmakers would pass the burden of increased GST on consumers. They are expected to revise the prices of the variants with value above Rs4 million or above 1400cc engine capacity.
The new prices are likely to be announced by the companies after adding the 7% additional GST.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
