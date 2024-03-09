Search

Honda City expected new price in Pakistan as GST increased to 25%

Web Desk
02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
Honda City expected new price in Pakistan as GST increased to 25%
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The newly formed federal government has notified the increase in general sales tax on cars valuing above Rs4 million or with engine capacity above 1400cc.

It is anticipated the auto manufacturers in Pakistan, including Honda, would revise the prices of their vehicles in line with the seven percent increase in GST. The government has jacked up the GST from 18% to 25% in order to boost revenue collection.

Honda City is one of the top choices for car lovers owing to its elegant looks, smooth driving, sagacious cabin and powerful engine.

The variants of Honda City available in Pakistan, including Honda City 1.2 MT, Honda City 1.2 CVT, Honda City 1.5LS CVT, Aspire 1.5LAS MT and Aspire 1.5LAS CVT.

Existing Price of Honda City in Pakistan

Honda City 1.2 MT Rs4,799,000
Honda City 1.2 CVT Rs4,929,000
Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,549,000
Aspire 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000
Aspire 1.5LAS CVT Rs5,979,000

Honda City Expected Prices 

As per the set practice, the carmakers would pass the burden of increased GST on consumers. They are expected to revise the prices of the variants with value above Rs4 million or above 1400cc engine capacity.

The new prices are likely to be announced by the companies after adding the 7% additional GST.

