Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan from March 2024

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki has recently announced a massive increase in prices of various variants, including Suzuki Alto, with revised prices coming into effect from March 1, 2024.
The prices of Suzuki Alto variants have been jacked up by up to Rs110,000 by the company citing rising inflation and import expenses. The price of Alto VX has been increased by Rs80,000, Alto VXR by Rs95,000, Alto VXR AGS by Rs95,000 and Alto VXL AGS by Rs110,000.
Suzuki Alto has become the one of the most-selling car in Pakistan owing to its fuel efficiency and sagaciousness.
The aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a young and vibrant look. The all new Alto is a highly efficient performance car that has spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and storage accessories.
The 660 cc vehicle is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.
All New Alto 660 cc is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine.
|Model
|Old Price in PKR
|Revised Price in PKR
|Difference in PKR
|Alto VX
|2,251,000
|2,331,000
|80,000
|Alto VXR
|2,612,000
|2,707,000
|95,000
|Alto VXR AGS
|2,799,000
|2,894,000
|95,000
|Alto VXL AGS
|2,935,000
|3,045,000
|110,000
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Friday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.2 for buying and 306.2 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|306.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|77
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.73
|750.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.17
|917.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.37
|733.37
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.94
|319.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
