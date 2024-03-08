Suzuki Alto latest price in Pakistan from March 2024

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki has recently announced a massive increase in prices of various variants, including Suzuki Alto, with revised prices coming into effect from March 1, 2024.

The prices of Suzuki Alto variants have been jacked up by up to Rs110,000 by the company citing rising inflation and import expenses. The price of Alto VX has been increased by Rs80,000, Alto VXR by Rs95,000, Alto VXR AGS by Rs95,000 and Alto VXL AGS by Rs110,000.

Suzuki Alto has become the one of the most-selling car in Pakistan owing to its fuel efficiency and sagaciousness.

The aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a young and vibrant look. The all new Alto is a highly efficient performance car that has spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and storage accessories.

The 660 cc vehicle is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation.

All New Alto 660 cc is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine.

Suzuki Alto New Prices in Pakistan 2024