Punjab bans swimming and boating under Section 144 amid flood threat

LAHORE – The Punjab Home Department has issued a notification imposing a ban on swimming in dams, rivers, ponds, and lakes under Section 144, in light of the ongoing heavy rains and flood situation in the province.

According to the notification, bathing in rainwater accumulated in streets, roads, open areas, or public places is also prohibited.

The notification further states that boating in dams, rivers, canals, ponds, and lakes without permission is not allowed. These restrictions will remain in effect until August 30.

The Punjab Home Department clarified that the ban has been imposed to protect precious human lives in view of the current weather conditions.