ANP wins toss for reserved women’s seat in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR – In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the Awami National Party (ANP) secured victory in the toss for a reserved women’s seat.

According to the Election Commission, Shahida Waheed of ANP has been elected as a member of the KP Assembly after winning the toss.

The Election Commission stated that the toss for the women’s reserved seat took place between ANP and PTI Parliamentarians.

On the other hand, the issue of the minority seat in the KP Assembly was resolved through mutual understanding between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), avoiding the need for a toss.

The decision was made after consultation between the Prime Minister, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and both parties. PML-N withdrew from the toss, allowing JUI-F to secure the seat.