Punjab govt sets sugar prices for four months amid rising rates

LAHORE – In response to the rising sugar prices, the Punjab government has taken timely action by fixing ex-mill and retail prices for a four-month period.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab DG Food/ Cane Commissioner:

From July 15 to August 14, sugar will be sold at Rs. 165 per kg ex-mill and Rs. 173 per kg retail.

From August 15 to September 14, the ex-mill price will be Rs. 167, and retail price Rs. 175 per kg.

From September 15 to October 14, sugar will be sold at Rs. 169 ex-mill and Rs. 177 retail.

From October 15 onwards, the ex-mill price will be Rs. 171 and retail Rs. 179 per kg.

Secretary for Price Control, Dr. Ehsan Bhutta, has directed the DG Food to ensure strict implementation of the fixed prices.