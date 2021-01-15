Pakistan hikes Petrol price by Rs3.20/litre

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister on Friday approved an increase in the prices of petroleum products for the month of January, according reports in local media.

The price of petrol in Pakistan has been increased by Rs3.20, whereas the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.95 and Light Diesel Rs4.42. The price of kerosene oil has been surged by Rs3/litre.

The latest surge comes after the Oil and Gas Regulatory (Ogra) sent a summary to the federal government, suggesting an increase by up to Rs15.33 in the petroleum products.

The regulatory body had recommended an increase of Rs13.07/litre in petrol price, Rs11.03 in high speed diesel, Rs10.55 in Kerosene oil and Rs15.33 in the price of light diesel oil.

Here is how people responded to the increase in petrol price on social media.

پیٹرول 3 روپے 20 پیسے اور ڈیزل 2 روپے 95 پیسے فی لیٹر مزید مہنگا کر دیا گیا



کوئی پوچھے تو کہنا “خان”آیا تھا#PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/cqTJkeNDEK — Habib sipra (@mHabib_sipra) January 15, 2021