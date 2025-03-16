Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan jacks up Petroleum Levy to Rs70 per Liter to bridge tax shortfalls

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government raised the petroleum levy by Rs10 per liter to a maximum of Rs70 per litre as fuel prices remained unchanged for the next fortnight.

This price adjustment increases levy on petrol and high-speed diesel to a maximum of Rs70 per liter as part of the coalition government’s commitment to meeting the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The global lender sought hike in levy as requirement for the continuation of its loan program. The increase in levy is expected to help bridge tax revenue shortfalls and maintain fiscal discipline. Muhammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, emphasized that move is necessary to meet the government’s financial obligations.

Although government had option to reduce fuel prices, this decision effectively blocks any relief for consumers, keeping the financial burden on the public. Meanwhile, the government is preparing to provide some relief in electricity bills through tax adjustments, which will be funded by collecting additional taxes from the population.

The increase in the petroleum levy is seen as a key step to meet IMF requirements, ensuring the country’s access to much-needed financial support but also continuing the pressure on citizens already grappling with rising costs.

With revised prices, the current Price of Petrol stays at Rs255.63 while Diesel price remained at Rs258.64.

Govt announces plan to reduce electricity tariffs

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 16 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
