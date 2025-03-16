Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Over two dozen killed as US launches airstrikes on Houthi Rebels in Yemen

WASHINGTON – United States hits Houthi Rebels after series of attacks on Shipping vessels in Red Sea.

The recent situation developed as Donald Trump led administration launched powerful wave of airstrikes against Houthi rebel positions in Yemen, as Houthis, continue to target American aircraft and military allies with missiles.

In a statement, Trump called it attacks acts of piracy, violence, and terrorism, Trump said. Houthis have cost billions of dollars and endangered countless lives. This aggression will not be tolerated, and we will use overwhelming lethal force until we achieve our objective.

So far, at least 31 casualties have been reported while over 100 injuries as result of US airstrikes, which targeted rebel group’s strongholds in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and the northern Saada province.

In retaliation, Yemeni Houthis vowed to respond to this military actions with full force as the group, which claims to support Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, issued a warning of further escalation.

The recent actions caused major disruptions to international trade, particularly affecting the vital Suez Canal route, which connects Asia and Europe. Major shipping companies have been forced to reroute vessels around southern Africa, avoiding the Red Sea entirely.

The new US administration repeatedly warned Tehran and other nations to stop supporting Houthis, holding Tehran responsible for the group’s actions.

