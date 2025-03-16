Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Class 8 students to appear for Board Exams from Next Year in Punjab

Class 8 Students To Appear For Board Exams From Next Year In Punjab

LAHORE – Students of Class 8 will take board Exams at different centers from next year amid proposed changes for secondary educational institutions.

Reports in local media said eighth-grade students will also be required to appear for board exams like Class 9 and 10 students. According to the new guidelines, these exams will be held in different exam centres other than the students’ own institutions.

Teachers from the other schools and staff from board will supervise exams and an external staff will check papers and perform other duties.

Papers will be evaluated by teachers from other schools, ensuring a more objective and effective assessment of the students. This move is said to not only improve quality of assessment but also aid students in their academic journey.

With introduction of board exams for eighth-grade students, it is anticipated that students will have a clearer and easier path when it comes to selecting their subjects for ninth grade.

Currently, annual matriculation exams for all nine BISEs in Punjab, including Rawalpindi are underway while Intermediate Part-II (12th grade) exams will start on April 29, and Part-I (11th grade) exams will follow on May 20.

Strict security measures are in place, including CCTV surveillance and the enforcement of Section 144 around exam centers. Mobile phones and cheating materials are banned, and police will oversee the transportation of question papers.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

