Latest Solar Panel Prices in Pakistan after big cut in Net Metering Rates

KARACHI – The prices of solar panels saw significant changes in local markets after a cut in the federal government’s recent amendments to the net metering policy, making solar energy systems more affordable and accessible for power consumers.

After the revised policy, the price of solar panels moved down by Rs2rupees per watt. where the overall cost of installing a solar system has also reduced, with prices dropping by Rs35,000 to 2lac, depending on the system’s capacity.

For 5-kilowatt solar system, the new market price has been set at around half million, while a 7-kilowatt system is now available for Rs6.5 Lac.

System Capacity Price 5 kW Rs5-5.25 Lac 7 kW Rs6.25-6.50Lac 10 kW Rs8.25- 8.50 Lac 12 kW Rs9.75 Lac to 10Lac 15 kW Rs11 Lac-12Lac

10kW solar setup cost over Rs8lac while if you go for 15kW, it would cost you around 1.2 million. These prices are applicable to on-grid systems. However, for hybrid systems, customers will need to pay extra for the batteries required to store energy.

The federal government’s adjustment to the net metering policy is expected to encourage the use of solar energy, making it a more attractive and economical option for households and businesses alike. This move aligns with the government’s push to promote renewable energy and reduce reliance on conventional power sources.