Pak-China relations to catch speed after 20th CPC Congress: Zhao Shiren

LAHORE – Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren believes that the relations of Pakistan and China – the two brother countries – will catch pace after the China’s 20th CPC National Congress, where key development projects were announced including the pilot one ‘CPEC’.

The Pak-China fraternity held the consensus at a seminar titled 20th CPC Congress; Party, Policy, Prospects and impacts on China-Pak Relations organized by Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) here at a local hotel on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Consul General Lahore Zhao Shiren said that China terms people of Pakistan real stakeholder besides government and Chinese leadership is ready to work jointly with every segment of society to let CPEC fortunes to trickle down to grass route level. “It is not appropriate to blame anybody for CPEC slowdown because now CPEC has bounced back with its natural form and pace and all projects will be executed on fast-track to make CPEC a full-on successful story.”

At the time of conclusion of 20th Congress that has put the new leadership in place and solidified the party self-innovation outlining major policy initiatives both at domestic and foreign fronts, the Chinese Consul General announced that 2023 is to be marked as a year of China-Pakistan Year of Tourism and Exchange.

In this regard, he said the Gandhara Art Exhibition will be held at the Palace Museum in Beijing to showcase Pakistan’s diverse culture and long history of interaction with China. With the gradual resumption of direct flights operation with more frequency, people-to-people exchanges between the two countries will surely become more active, he added.

As 20th CPC Congress reaffirmed the commitments of the Party and the country to world peace and common development, with dedication to promoting a human community with a shared future through the Belt and Road Initiative, he said that CPEC is going to be more mature and mulita-dimensional after induction of new concepts like health corridor, industrial corridor, digital corridor, and green corridor in the next phase.

He termed the Congress’ impacts positive on the development of China-Pak relations, saying recent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s successful maiden official visit to China right after the Party Congress as first head of government speaks volumes about the great importance attached to by the new Chinese leadership on China-Pakistan relations.

“During the PM’s visit, both sides issued a joint statement and signed or concluded several agreements/MoUs in wide areas. Leaders of the two countries reached an important consensus on the ML-1 project for its early implementation. China also agreed to actively advance the Karachi Circular Railway and encourage Chinese companies to participate in solar and other renewable energy projects,” he added.

He asserted that China also announced to give Pakistan an extra 500 million yuan in emergency assistance for post-disaster reconstruction, making the total aid of 1.16 billion yuan (36 billion rupees), ranking first among the helping countries.

IIRMR Chairman Muhammad Mehdi said that all countries definitely accept influence from the surrounding conditions and when it comes to China, this situation is always pleasant. “While the recent 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has expressed the preferences of the Chinese people in front of the world. After Communist Revolution under the leadership of its great leader, Chairman Mao, poverty elimination and Chinese journey to become moderate prosperous country were another milestones achieved in the leadership of President Xi Jinping,” he added.

“Pakistan should understand well that the importance of CPEC which also should be reflected in foreign and economic policies. Therefore, Pakistan should have a permanent definite policy regarding CPEC and whatever political changes may take place in the country in future, there should be no negative impact on this project,” he said.

IIRMR President Yasir Habib Khan said that restoration of CPEC momentum at full throttle is another watershed moment in the history of Pakistan China relations hoping that with induction of new Joint Working Groups (JWGs), CPEC is going to get positioned to anchor Pakistan economy. He urged for early implantation of use of RMB for trading transection between Pakistan and China that will open a brand new chapter of tenacious and resilient economic trajectory between both countries.

Dr. Waheed Ahmad Khan, Head of Department of Political Science & International Relations, UCP, Lahore, said that messages coming out of the 20th CPC Congress have significant impacts for Pakistan. Pakistani foreign policy leadership must interpret these messages in the broader geopolitical and economic perspectives.

Former Diplomat Nazir Husain, once served as Additional Foreign Secretary, said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif was the first head of government to visit Beijing to felicitate Chinese President Xi Jinping, who secured a record third five-year term at the recent Congress of the ruling Communist Party. This is an eloquent recognition of the evergreen relationship between the two countries. “The two leaders reviewed the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. Several areas were identified and agreements were signed to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation in diverse areas and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation,” he added.

Dr. Qais Aslam, former Chairman Department of Economics, GCU, Lahore, congratulated President Xi for securing third term in 20th CPC congress and underlined the importance of Pakistan-China relations that are robust and historic, especially the agreements made between the two countries under one belt and road vision of President Xi.

PU Prof Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi said that China's vision of building a human community with a shared future is gaining support from more countries and will play a vital role in promoting world peace and development. Jawad Saleem Chairman agricultural committee Lahore Chamber Of Commerce also spoke on the occasion.