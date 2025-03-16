Jannat Mirza was never forced to wear bold dress, says Syed Noor

Renowned Lollywood director Syed Noor shed light on the reasons behind TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s failure in the film industry during an interview.

He clarified that Jannat Mirza’s acting was not to blame for her films’ failure; rather, it was due to inadequate promotion and unfavorable circumstances at the time of release.

When asked why a talented and beautiful actress like Jannat Mirza couldn’t establish herself in the film industry, Syed Noor responded, “This failure is not Jannat Mirza’s fault. It’s either my mistake or sheer bad luck that the film’s release went unnoticed due to prevailing conditions.”

He further explained that “Tere Bajre Di Rakhi” suffered due to poor marketing, which played a major role in its downfall. The film, starring Saima Noor and Jannat Mirza, performed poorly at the box office.

Syed Noor highlighted that Jannat Mirza comes from an educated and well-off family and was never keen on becoming a film star. She was already content with her success as a TikToker, and the film’s failure did not impact her.

He added, “We never forced Jannat Mirza to wear inappropriate outfits or perform bold scenes. We had high expectations that her millions of followers would come to watch the film in cinemas, but that did not happen. Perhaps it’s because people are used to watching TikTok for free.”

Syed Noor concluded by stating that Jannat Mirza had already achieved great success in her life, and her followers were satisfied with her content. He also revealed that he cast Jannat Mirza in the film due to his good relations with her family and that he personally liked her.