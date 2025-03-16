Trump administration plans travel bans on 43 countries, including Pakistan

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration is considering travel bans on 43 countries, which it divides into three categories, including Pakistan.

According to American media, the Trump administration is considering imposing travel restrictions on citizens from 43 countries. Under the new travel restrictions, these countries will be classified into three groups.

The Red List includes 11 countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, and North Korea, whose citizens will face a complete travel ban.

The Orange List, which includes Pakistan and Russia among 10 nations, will see limitations on immigrant and tourist visas, while business travelers may be granted entry under certain conditions.

The Yellow List consists of 20 countries, including Chad, Dominica, and Liberia. Citizens from these nations will have 60 days to address any concerns regarding their visa applications.

During his first presidency, Trump had previously signed three executive orders restricting entry for citizens of several Muslim-majority countries, a move widely referred to as the “Muslim Ban.” A U.S. official, speaking anonymously, stated that the travel ban lists are subject to changes.