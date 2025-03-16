Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gunmen attack Sindh MPA Jam Mehtab’s convoy near Daharki; guard, driver killed

KARACHI – Unknown armed assailants attacked the convoy of Sindh MPA Jam Mehtab near Daharki, Ghotki district, resulting in the deaths of his guard and driver, while two other guards sustained serious injuries.

The attack took place near Daharki Narli Bridge, but Jam Mehtab remained unharmed. Following the incident, police cordoned off the area.

According to reports, the deceased guard’s body and the injured were taken to Daharki Hospital, and later, the injured were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan for further treatment.

A Jam House spokesperson stated that Jam Mehtab was visiting his agricultural lands when the attack occurred. The MPA alleged that former Sindh MPA Shehryar Shar was behind the attack and vowed to take full revenge.

Meanwhile, Sindh Interior Minister Zia Hassan Lanjar has sought a report from SSP Ghotki regarding the incident.

Sindh CM takes notice

Sindh Chief Minister took notice of the firing incident and strongly condemned the attack. He directed the IGP to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprits.

