Punjab SHO Imran Abbas gunned down in Rawalpindi
Share
LAHORE – Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, SHO Police Station Race Course, was travelling along with his family near Mall road when two people on a motorcycle opened fire and one bullet hit him in the neck.
He was shifted to the Fauji Foundation Hospital where he embraced martyrdom.
Inspector Imran was well known for his bravery and performing his duties according to the law. He had joined the police following his father’s footsteps who had also served in the same police station and had also embraced martyrdom in an encounter about 20 years ago.
Imran was recruited in the police as an ASI and was then promoted to sub inspector and then became SHO of Police Station Race Course.
He would often visit the police Yadgar e Shuhada monument and reading his father’s name on the plate made him feel proud. He would offer Fatiha at the monument for his father and all the others listed on it. COAS Javed Qamar Bajwa had also once visited their home and acknowledged his father’s martyrdom.
Imran was only 10 years old and had three younger siblings when his father was martyred. Although his mother was an illiterate, but she made the bold decision to stay in Lahore and educate her children instead of moving back to their village in Pakpattan.
Imran is survived by two sons and a daughter.
WATCH – Pakistan's only SHO who leads Friday ... 06:27 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
Gultaj Raja is the station house officer (SHO) or Taxila Police Station where for the past four months, he has not only ...
- NBP closes one of four Bangladesh branches11:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Punjab SHO Imran Abbas gunned down in Rawalpindi10:55 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Shaheen Afridi pays his respect to Lala for wishing him success10:07 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021: Diamond Paints clinch title09:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Sri Lanka receives first COVID-19 vaccines shipment from COVAX08:28 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen's family asked for daughter's hand in ...05:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan all set for debut in Bollywood01:10 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Canadian biker girl Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot with Pakistani ...10:16 AM | 7 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021