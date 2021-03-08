Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 March 2021
08:13 AM | 8 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 March 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs102,100 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 87,500 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 80,210 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs93,600 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Karachi PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Islamabad PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Peshawar PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Quetta PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Sialkot PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Attock PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Gujranwala PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Jehlum PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Multan PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Bahawalpur PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Gujrat PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Nawabshah PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Chakwal PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Hyderabad PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Nowshehra PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Sargodha PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Faisalabad PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350
Mirpur PKR 102,100 PKR 1,350

