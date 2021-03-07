NBP closes one of four Bangladesh branches
Share
SYLHET – The National Bank of Pakistan, operating as a foreign commercial bank in Bangladesh, has formally secured regulatory approval to shut down one of its branches in Bangladesh.
Headquartered in Karachi, the bank has four branches operating in Bangladesh.
NBP-BD has received approval from the Bangladesh Bank and the National Bank of Pakistan’s head office to shut its branch located at Sobhanighat in Sylhet.
The branch was not generating benefit for the bank in terms of deposit mobilisation, for what the branch was opened and as a result the decision to close the branch’s operations was taken by the higher management.
The move came after being operational for 13 years in Sylhet.
The Sylhet wing was opened as the bank’s third branch in April 2008.
In 1994, NBP-BD opened its first branch at Motijheel in the capital Dhaka. The second branch was inaugurated in April 2004 at Agrabad in the port city Chattogram. The bank’s fourth branch is located at Gulshan in the capital.
NBP installs 'World’s Highest ATM' in Pakistan 05:59 PM | 5 Sep, 2016
LAHORE - The National Bank of Pakistan has installed a cash machine at Khunjerab Pass at a height of 15,397ft, making ...
- NBP closes one of four Bangladesh branches11:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Punjab SHO Imran Abbas gunned down in Rawalpindi10:55 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Shaheen Afridi pays his respect to Lala for wishing him success10:07 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021: Diamond Paints clinch title09:20 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Sri Lanka receives first COVID-19 vaccines shipment from COVAX08:28 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Shahid Afridi confirms Shaheen's family asked for daughter's hand in ...05:46 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan all set for debut in Bollywood01:10 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
- Canadian biker girl Rosie Gabrielle ties the knot with Pakistani ...10:16 AM | 7 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021