Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan Stock Exchange slumps by over 2000 points amid political chaos in Islamabad

Xr:d:dafaornu5io:437,j:2465004983723100671,t:23112308

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw massive drop of 2,281 points as political uncertainty in federal capital jolted stock market.

During reading on Tuesday, the KSE-100 index surged by over 1,700 points, reaching 99,777 points by 11 AM, signaling a strong start to the trading day.

Despite some midday pullback, the index remained in positive territory with a gain of more than 800 points, holding steady at around 98,960 points by noon. The market had briefly crossed the 99,000-point mark, reflecting optimism among investors across various sectors, undeterred by the ongoing political unrest.

Amid the chaos and deaths, investor sentiment seems dented, triggering and KSE-100 index reversed course, losing nearly 2,300 points, and ultimately fell below its opening level by the end of the session.

This dramatic turn of events comes after weeks of stability, where PSX had weathered political turbulence and profit-taking pressures to reach historic highs. Monday’s sharp decline marks a shift in the market’s resilience, as investors remain on edge due to the political developments.

Violence started in capital Islamabad as convoys of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party entered capital for massive rally. several Rangers personnel died in clashes with PTI convoys, which have been traveling through various cities since Sunday, gathered in Islamabad for a much-anticipated power show. The rally is part of the party’s ongoing push for the release of its founder, Imran Khan, along with other demands.

Pakistan Stock Exchange nears 100,000 milestone as market soars to new heights

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 26 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.20 278.90
EUR EUR 288.85 291.6
GBP GBP 347.15 350.65
AED AED 75.35 76
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181 183.25
BHD BHD 731.05 739.05
CAD CAD 199.1 201.5
CNY CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK DKK 39.58 39.98
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.8 1.86
KWD KWD 892.7 902.2
MYR MYR 61.55 62.15
NZD NZD 160.03 162.03
NOK NOK 24.77 25.07
OMR OMR 714.75 723.25
QAR QAR 75.62 76.32
SGD SGD 206.25 208.25
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 311.45 314.25
THB THB 7.91 8.06
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search