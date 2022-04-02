Afridi, Hafeez come forward in support of PM Imran ahead of no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD – As the ruling PTI is ready to go to any lengths to avert the looming defeat in the tomorrow’s vote of no-confidence, former Pakistani captain and star player Shahid Afridi beseeched politicians to let Imran Khan's government complete its tenure.

Afridi, who earlier expressed his desire to join politics later in life, took to Twitter in support of the incumbent government because Khan’s dismissal may trigger another wave of instability in the South Asian country.

The 42-year-old former cricketer, who is considered among the top players, said It has been 74 years since Pakistan got independence. “Let at least one elected government complete its constitutional term for God’s sake,” his post reads.

پاکستان کے قیام کو ۷۴ سال ہوگئے ہیں ۔ خدارا کسی ایک منتخب حکومت کو تو آئینی مدت پوری کرنے دیں کیونکہ ہر عوام کی منتخب کردہ حکومت کو آئینی مدت پوری کرنے کا حق ہے ۔ ۷۴ سال کی برائیاں ختم ہوتے ہوتے ہونگی — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 31, 2022

Afridi while appealing to political leadership to give PTI government a chance, said fixing ‘wrongdoings’ of the last 74 years will take time.

His statement comes as many celebrities also rocked social media in support of the prime minister.

Also, star Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez put his weight behind Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on the integrity of Pakistan.

He took to Twitter to share his views and wrote, "With due respect, I want to clarify to all the political leaders that we r a proud nation & can’t compromise on that. I hav my differences with PM @ImranKhanPTI but on his stance of integrity of Pakistan I stand with him. #M_a_proud_Pakistani #Beggars_Cant_be_Choosers."

With due respect, I want to clarify to all the political leaders that we r a proud nation & can’t compromise on that. I hav my differences with PM @ImranKhanPTI but on his stance of integrity of Pakistan 🇵🇰 I stand with him. #M_a_proud_Pakistani ✅ #Beggars_Cant_be_Choosers ❌ — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 2, 2022

The National Assembly is all set to vote on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan tomorrow.