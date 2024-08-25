Search

Pakistan

Dead bodies of Khairpur TikTokers discovered in abandoned car; probe underway

Web Desk
12:22 PM | 25 Aug, 2024
Dead bodies of Khairpur TikTokers discovered in abandoned car; probe underway

KARACHI – Dead bodies of a man and a TikToker were discovered in an abandoned car in Khairpur, police said.

Reports in local media said the car had been left in the area for two days. Growing suspicious, residents inspected vehicle and found bodies of man and a woman in the front seat.

The man was identified as Zafar Hajana, an employee of Khairpur Sugar Mill and a resident of Rind Hajana village. The woman is TikToker and model and is identified as Seema Khaskheli. The duo used to make videos online.

Cops transported the bodies to the hospital for further legal procedures.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar requested details from the SSP Khairpur regarding the discovery.

Home Minister also called for thorough investigation, urging a detailed review of eyewitness accounts and circumstantial evidence to reveal the truth behind the incident. He emphasized that if foul play is involved, those responsible should be brought to justice.

Maaz Jani: Pakistani TikToker dies before getting life-saving treatment in India

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

12:22 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Dead bodies of Khairpur TikTokers discovered in abandoned car; probe ...

11:09 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

New Digital E-Stamp Paper System approved by Punjab Board of Revenue

10:38 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi-bound bus crashes near Kahuta, leaving 29 dead, one Injured

10:15 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi board exams on August 26 cancelled due to Chehlum ...

09:50 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

11 pilgrims killed, several injured as bus plunges into ravine near ...

08:44 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

PTA debunks ‘fake news’ on ATM closure, Telecom Blackout in ...

Pakistan

11:49 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Fact Check: Has Natasha Danish secured relief after killing two ...

03:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Chehlum Imam Hussain: Sindh announces holiday for schools on August 26

10:25 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

11 policemen martyred in rocket attacks by robbers in Rahim Yar Khan

09:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to ...

10:57 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

K-Electric moves Nepra for another increase in power tarrif for ...

12:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:41 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

PAKvBAN: Pakistan on the Ropes as Bangladesh near victory in Rawalpindi Test

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10 280
Euro EUR 309.40 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.20 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207.00
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324.00 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: