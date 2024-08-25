Dead bodies of Khairpur TikTokers discovered in abandoned car; probe underway

KARACHI – Dead bodies of a man and a TikToker were discovered in an abandoned car in Khairpur, police said.

Reports in local media said the car had been left in the area for two days. Growing suspicious, residents inspected vehicle and found bodies of man and a woman in the front seat.

The man was identified as Zafar Hajana, an employee of Khairpur Sugar Mill and a resident of Rind Hajana village. The woman is TikToker and model and is identified as Seema Khaskheli. The duo used to make videos online.

Cops transported the bodies to the hospital for further legal procedures.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjhar requested details from the SSP Khairpur regarding the discovery.

Home Minister also called for thorough investigation, urging a detailed review of eyewitness accounts and circumstantial evidence to reveal the truth behind the incident. He emphasized that if foul play is involved, those responsible should be brought to justice.