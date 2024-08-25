Lahore businessman stripped, filmed, and blackmailed after falling into honey trap

LAHORE – Another incident of honey trap surfaced in Lahore and this time a businessman was targeted by a group including women.

Reports in local media said the incident led to the arrest of two women and the investigation of a Deputy Attorney General.

A woman named Dr. Maham, who posed as a business associate, lured businessman Sohail Mahmoud to a hotel in Gulberg. Maham was accompanied by a young woman named Urooj and a male accomplice, who together reportedly assaulted Mahmoud.

Maham and her accomplices reportedly stolen Mahmoud’s purse, business card, and car keys. The unidentified man then allegedly held Mahmoud at gunpoint, stripped him, and forced him to engage in inappropriate acts with Urooj. The incident was recorded on video by the man.

The suspects then fled the scene, leaving Mahmoud alone, and later demanded Rs3 million.

The police have arrested the two women involved and are continuing their investigation to locate the male accomplice.

A similar incident occurred with famous writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar who was kidnapped and later released after paying ransom.