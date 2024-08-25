Lahore businessman stripped, filmed, and blackmailed after falling into honey trap

LAHORE – Another incident of honey trap surfaced in Lahore and this time a businessman was targeted by a group including women.
Reports in local media said the incident led to the arrest of two women and the investigation of a Deputy Attorney General.
A woman named Dr. Maham, who posed as a business associate, lured businessman Sohail Mahmoud to a hotel in Gulberg. Maham was accompanied by a young woman named Urooj and a male accomplice, who together reportedly assaulted Mahmoud.
Maham and her accomplices reportedly stolen Mahmoud’s purse, business card, and car keys. The unidentified man then allegedly held Mahmoud at gunpoint, stripped him, and forced him to engage in inappropriate acts with Urooj. The incident was recorded on video by the man.
The suspects then fled the scene, leaving Mahmoud alone, and later demanded Rs3 million.
The police have arrested the two women involved and are continuing their investigation to locate the male accomplice.
A similar incident occurred with famous writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar who was kidnapped and later released after paying ransom.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
