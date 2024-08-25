Search

Pakistan

Lahore businessman stripped, filmed, and blackmailed after falling into honey trap

Web Desk
01:24 PM | 25 Aug, 2024
Lahore businessman stripped, filmed, and blackmailed after falling into honey trap
Source: representational picture

LAHORE – Another incident of honey trap surfaced in Lahore and this time a businessman was targeted by a group including women.

Reports in local media said the incident led to the arrest of two women and the investigation of a Deputy Attorney General.

A woman named Dr. Maham, who posed as a business associate, lured businessman Sohail Mahmoud to a hotel in Gulberg. Maham was accompanied by a young woman named Urooj and a male accomplice, who together reportedly assaulted Mahmoud.

Maham and her accomplices reportedly stolen Mahmoud’s purse, business card, and car keys. The unidentified man then allegedly held Mahmoud at gunpoint, stripped him, and forced him to engage in inappropriate acts with Urooj. The incident was recorded on video by the man.

The suspects then fled the scene, leaving Mahmoud alone, and later demanded Rs3 million.

The police have arrested the two women involved and are continuing their investigation to locate the male accomplice.

A similar incident occurred with famous writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar who was kidnapped and later released after paying ransom.

Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

01:42 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Sindh-Makran Coast under flood alert as Met Office advises fishermen ...

01:24 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Lahore businessman stripped, filmed, and blackmailed after falling ...

12:22 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Dead bodies of Khairpur TikTokers discovered in abandoned car; probe ...

11:09 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

New Digital E-Stamp Paper System approved by Punjab Board of Revenue

10:38 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi-bound bus crashes near Kahuta, leaving 29 dead, one Injured

10:15 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi board exams on August 26 cancelled due to Chehlum ...

Pakistan

11:49 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Fact Check: Has Natasha Danish secured relief after killing two ...

10:25 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

11 policemen martyred in rocket attacks by robbers in Rahim Yar Khan

03:40 PM | 23 Aug, 2024

Chehlum Imam Hussain: Sindh announces holiday for schools on August 26

09:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

Pakistan okays release of Rs20b for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam, to ...

10:57 PM | 22 Aug, 2024

K-Electric moves Nepra for another increase in power tarrif for ...

12:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:42 PM | 25 Aug, 2024

Sindh-Makran Coast under flood alert as Met Office advises fishermen to stay ashore

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 25 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.10 280
Euro EUR 309.40 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.20 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207.00
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324.00 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: