PIA allowed to operate additional flights to Saudi Arabia

KARACHI – Saudi Arabia has allowed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate additional flights between the two countries to help people stranded in the country return to their workplaces in the Kingdom.

The development comes after the Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority lifted ban on direct travel from Pakistan and several other countries from December 01 as the Kingdom continues to ease coronavirus-related restrictions.

Saudi Arabia suspended all international flights in March 2020, following the coronavirus outbreak. It allowed entry to the kingdom by air, land and sea in January, 2021, though it was not applicable to many countries, including Pakistan.

“PIA got permission for additional flights with the help of [Pakistan’s] ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar,” PIA said in a statement “In light of PIA CEO [Chief Executive Officer] instructions, airline has increased its weekly flights from 33 to 48.”

“PIA will now operate 48 weekly flights from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia,” the statement said. “These include 8 flights to Dammam, 8 to Madinah, 9 to Riyadh and 23 to Jeddah.”

The spokesperson of the national carrier said that the flights have been increased to facilitate Pakistanis who want to go back to their workplaces in the kingdom.

“PIA has always been at the forefront of meeting the travel needs of Pakistanis,” Arab News quoted CEO Arshad Malik as saying. “If need be we will get permission for more flights from the Saudi government.”