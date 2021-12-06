Pakistan rejects reports of financial difficulties being faced by missions abroad
Share
ISLAMABAD – All Pakistan Missions are being provided the requisite resources for effective functioning in accordance with relevant financial and budgetary rules and regulations.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar stated this in response to media queries about reports alluding to financial difficulties being faced by some Pakistan Missions abroad.
Iftikhar termed such media reports baseless, irresponsible and malafide, adding that such deliberate disinformation attempt is outrightly rejected.
A day earlier, some media reports claimed that staff of the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington had not been paid salaries for four months due to financial issues.
Social media accounts of Pakistan embassy in ... 12:40 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD –The social media accounts of Pakistan embassy in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on ...
- Pakistan Water Week 2021 kicks off to explore sustainable ways in a ...12:19 AM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan rejects reports of financial difficulties being faced by ...10:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- 'Most-wanted' suspect in Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching arrested10:25 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- PIA allowed to operate additional flights to Saudi Arabia09:29 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Civil-military leadership vows measures to curb mob killings after ...08:53 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat gearing up to host Bigg Boss themed reality show05:05 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with dog goes viral04:48 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- 'Pawri girl' spotted having a fan moment with legendary singer Hadiqa ...03:00 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021