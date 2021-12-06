Pakistan rejects reports of financial difficulties being faced by missions abroad

ISLAMABAD – All Pakistan Missions are being provided the requisite resources for effective functioning in accordance with relevant financial and budgetary rules and regulations.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar stated this in response to media queries about reports alluding to financial difficulties being faced by some Pakistan Missions abroad.

Iftikhar termed such media reports baseless, irresponsible and malafide, adding that such deliberate disinformation attempt is outrightly rejected.

A day earlier, some media reports claimed that staff of the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington had not been paid salaries for four months due to financial issues.