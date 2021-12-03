Social media accounts of Pakistan embassy in Serbia hacked

ISLAMABAD –The social media accounts of Pakistan embassy in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia, confirmed Pakistan Foreign Office.

In a tweet on Friday, the foreign office wrote, “The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.”

The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked.



Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021

earlier, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia posted a rather strange message severely criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we [government] official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan ?" the verified account said in the tweet.

https://twitter.com/PakinSerbia/status/1466647603395928064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1466647603395928064%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dawn.com%2Fnews%2F1661724

Under the above tweet, the account posted another tweet saying: "I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option."

https://twitter.com/PakinSerbia/status/1466649039785668612

Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arslan Khalid said the account was hacked according to reports from the Foreign Office and it was conducting an inquiry into the matter.