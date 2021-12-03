Social media accounts of Pakistan embassy in Serbia hacked
Share
ISLAMABAD –The social media accounts of Pakistan embassy in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia, confirmed Pakistan Foreign Office.
In a tweet on Friday, the foreign office wrote, “The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked. Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.”
The Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia have been hacked.— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 3, 2021
Messages being posted on these accounts are not from the Embassy of Pakistan in Serbia.
earlier, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia posted a rather strange message severely criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan.
"With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we [government] official will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months & our children been forced out of school due to non payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan ?" the verified account said in the tweet.
https://twitter.com/PakinSerbia/status/1466647603395928064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1466647603395928064%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dawn.com%2Fnews%2F1661724
Under the above tweet, the account posted another tweet saying: "I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option."
https://twitter.com/PakinSerbia/status/1466649039785668612
Meanwhile, Prime Minister's Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arslan Khalid said the account was hacked according to reports from the Foreign Office and it was conducting an inquiry into the matter.
- Sri Lankan man tortured to death at Sialkot factory over ...02:36 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
- PAF releases new song to mark Int'l Day of Disabled Persons01:58 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
- Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani arrested from Supreme ...01:27 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
- Social media accounts of Pakistan embassy in Serbia hacked12:40 PM | 3 Dec, 2021
-
- Faizan Sheikh and Maham Aamir are expecting their first child09:15 AM | 3 Dec, 2021
- Mahira Khan honours late grandmother with a heartfelt note04:45 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
- Minal Khan shares a dreamy throwback video from her Maldives vacation04:20 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
- PTI-led govt appoints 6th finance secretary in three years10:20 AM | 3 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021