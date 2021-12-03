Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani arrested from Supreme Court 

KARACHI – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Sindh Assembly Speaker and PPP stalwart Agha Siraj Durrani in the premises of the Supreme Court (SC), local media said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court has directed Siraj Durrani to surrender before the National Accountability Bureau. Reports in local media said a three-member bench of the apex court, led by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, took up Sindh Assembly speakers’ pre-arrest bail plea.

Durrani’s counsel prayed before the Supreme Court to grant bail to his client in the assets beyond means case, however, the court dismissed the plea and instructed Siraj Durrani to surrender before the anti-graft watchdog.

Durrani, 68, was detained earlier in 2019 by NAB Karachi. The senior politician has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion – which the accountability bureau termed as beyond his known sources of income.

In October, the Sindh High Court also rejected his bail while granting bail to the eight people accused in the case, including Durrani’s wife, daughters, and sons.

Following the development, the NAB officials raided his residence to apprehend him but failed to do so because of resistance from the private guards. PPP leader then filed an appeal in the top court.