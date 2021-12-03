PAF releases new song to mark Int'l Day of Disabled Persons

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Air Force has released a song to pay tribute to special people on International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPwD) that is observed every year on December 3.

According to the PAF Directorate General of Public Relations, the song Hum Bhi Hain Pakistan was released to focus on issues that affect people with disabilities worldwide. The special song was sung by Almat Asif while the lyrics were composed by Imran Zak.

The aim of celebrating this day in Pakistan is to promote the rights and welfare of special people who live with disabilities in all spheres of society.

The day was first observed on December 3, 1992. The day is observed globally on December 3 with a goal to spread awareness of the rights and well-being of special persons.

Out of the world’s population, at least 15 percent of the people live with some form of disability, per the data issued by United Nations.